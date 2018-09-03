‘Mission: Impossible — Fallout’: Outdoing the Impossible

Paramount Pictures has managed to outdo itself yet again with “Mission: Impossible – Fallout,” the sixth installment in the franchise featuring action-film extraordinaire Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt. The newest entry to Cruise’s filmography was loaded with chemistry between Cruise and newcomer Henry Cavill, had extensive stunts and action sequences, continuous humor, as well as settings and locations that the plot convenes. All of the above make “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” a must-see during the remainder of the summer blockbuster season.

After successfully capturing anarchist Solomon Lane (played by Sean Harris), Ethan is tasked with retrieving stolen plutonium from a terrorist organization called the Apostles. To prevent a potential global catastrophe, Ethan reunites with his old IMF team members (played by Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson and Ving Rhames) and puts aside his rivalry with the headstrong CIA operative August Walker (played by Cavill) who has been assigned to shadow him. In order to complete the mission, Ethan will have to take many risks and overcome his past mistakes. However, if there’s one thing this long-running franchise has made abundantly clear, it’s that Ethan can do it all.

The dynamic between Cavill’s character and Cruise is in the mold of the classic old-school versus new-school dichotomy. The former version has the more meticulous and analytical approach compared to the very brutish and straightforward mentality of the latter. It felt similar to the clash between Cavill and Ben Affleck in “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice.” The men in “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” frequently debate over who is the better field agent. Their chemistry will surely entertain audiences as the agents overcome potentially fatal situations.

Like all the other films, the massive stunts and action set pieces are essential to the plot. Cruise, Cavill, Ferguson and others trained hard for their roles. Cruise and Cavill were constantly fighting with rage to defeat their opponents and protect their loved ones.

Ferguson’s character, on the other hand, highlighted that women were not just made for the stereotypical love interest role. She played a fierce, independent woman and should be praised for it.

Several scenes proved Cruise’s stunt work overwhelmingly impressive. He exemplified the alpha-male hero by acting like someone unafraid to die that would stop at nothing to save the day.

Not everything was completely dire. The actors/actresses had much to joke about during the film’s run, including poking fun over Ethan’s proficiency. He certainly proved them wrong, which was incredibly enjoyable to watch.

Finally, the settings of Paris, London and Kashmir were appropriate destinations to serve the plot. France’s elegance architecture was great for characters to blend in with during the party scenes where they needed to infiltrate and find their targets. The blissful, snowy mountains in Kashmir were perfect for keeping a low profile on dangers from the Indian populace. The same could be said for the tunnels and sewers in London.

The “Mission: Impossible” franchise has never stopped amazing me, but what set this film apart from others was how it brought a tremendous sense of closure for the main characters. After gathering the right story elements and motivation for Cruise’s character over 20 years, it may have finally run its course. By combining the talents of older and newer cast and crew members, Paramount Pictures has made an awe-inspiring, gut-wrenching and climactic production.

“Mission: Impossible – Fallout” may be the best, and possibly the last, of the “Mission: Impossible” film series. Whether or not there will be a seventh sequel remains to be seen. Regardless, Cruise has truly delivered his best performance as Ethan Hunt and fans of his or the franchise at hand will not be disappointed.