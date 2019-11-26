‘Money Can’t Buy You Class,’ but It Can Buy You a Ticket to ‘#CountessAndFriends’ at the Wellmont Theater

“Life’s a cabaret,“ at least it is for Luann de Lesseps, who is coming back to the Wellmont Theater on Nov. 30 for a performance of her wildly successful cabaret, “#CountessAndFriends.”

De Lesseps shared why she is so excited to come back to the Wellmont Theater.

“I’m so excited to be returning [to the Wellmont Theater],” de Lesseps said. “The last time I performed there the crowd had such amazing energy, so I can’t wait to unveil all the new things that we have added to the show since then.”

Most recognizable from her role on the prestigious reality television franchise “The Real Housewives of New York (RHONY),” de Lesseps has instilled her class and confidence as one of the most favored main housewives since 2008.

While “Countess Luann” was busy making her name on RHONY as well as fulfilling her role as a mother, she was also juggling several other business ventures. These business ventures include the release of her several singles, “Girl Code,” “Chic C’est La Vie” and most notoriously and catchy, “Money Can’t Buy You Class.”

The list of admirable business moves lengthens with the 2009 release of her book, “Class with the Countess: How to Live with Elegance and Flair,” as well as her 2011 appearance on “Law and Order” and her role in the 2017 film “Mother of All Secrets.”

As for “#CountessAndFriends,” de Lesseps began headlining the cabaret in February of 2018 in Manhattan and announced a tour of the show six months later.

With sold out dates and rave reviews from Vanity Fair and Paper Magazine, the performance, now running on nearly two years, features a wide variety of songs and humor.

De Lesseps discussed what audiences should expect from the show.

“Expect to hear new entries from my diary and exciting surprises,” de Lesseps said. “The show has really evolved over this past year and we’ve been playing to packed houses across the country, but it’s great to finally be coming home to the New York [and] New Jersey metro area for my final four shows to close out what’s been a whirlwind tour.”

Audience members are sure to be “Feeling Jovani” as Montclair, New Jersey and the Wellmont Theater eagerly await the arrival of The Countess.