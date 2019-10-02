Pop Spotlight: Albums to Put on Your Radar

If you’re looking for some new tunes to spice up your morning commute, then look no further. These three new releases of 2019 are refreshing, soulful and are sure to make you turn up the volume, no matter what mood you’re in.

“All the Feels” by Fitz and the Tantrums

Best known for their hit singles “Out of My League” and “HandClap,” Fitz and the Tantrums are back at it again with the release of their fourth studio album, complete with 17 songs that are sure to get the party started. “Livin’ for the Weekend” and “Hand’s Up” are groovy songs about freedom and enjoying life, which perfectly capture the essence of this new release. It’s pop, but with an alternative, funky twist that Fitz and the Tantrums do so well.

Fun and free-spirited songs are sprinkled all over this album’s track list, featuring upbeat rhythms and catchy hooks. A perfect example of this is “123456,” as lead singer Michael Fitzpatrick sings, “Whole world ready for me, I got a vision in mind, it’s time to roll up my sleeves, you know I’m feelin’ alive,” which should be fairly self-explanatory. Songs such as “I Just Wanna Shine” and ”Here I Come” contribute to the feel-good, unstoppable vibe that this album radiates. Fitz and the Tantrums are truly serving us “All the Feels” that are sure to put you in a better mood.

“Sing to Me Instead” by Ben Platt

It goes without saying that “Dear Evan Hansen” Broadway star Ben Platt has an amazing set of pipes. Platt’s debut studio album is guaranteed to put you right in your feels. His songs are reflective of the impactful relationships in his life, whether that be a friend, a lover or anyone who has greatly impacted him in special, meaningful ways.

Platt’s vocal range is mesmerizing and his voice is as smooth as butter, singing lyrics on each track that anyone can relate to. Songs such as “Bad Habit” and “Ease My Mind” are slow and emotional with pretty piano melodies, while “Grow As We Go” takes on a more folk, singer-songwriter style with simple guitar picking and stripped down vocals. “In Case You Don’t Live Forever” carries a universal message about taking chances, cherishing the relationships with the people you care about and telling someone how you feel before it’s too late.

This album features 12 beautiful songs with an overall emotional feel, telling a story that anyone can apply to their own experiences. Do not sleep on this one.

“Oh My Messy Mind” by James Bay

I may be biased, but not only is James Bay one of my absolute favorite artists, but his music is hopeful, honest and emotionally expressive. This four song extended play (EP) is short, but sweet nonetheless. Bay collaborates with powerhouse pop singer Julia Michaels on “Peer Pressure,” delivering a catchy hook and beautiful harmonies that are sure to get stuck in your head for days on end. This song has a powerful buildup, which is reflective of the song’s message about temptation, desire and, obviously, giving into peer pressure.

Conversely, Bay tones it way down on “Bad,” getting candid with his feelings and accompanying his angelic voice with soft guitar and a slower beat. “Bad” joins in on the EP’s theme of desire in a completely different way, focusing on the loss of love and missing someone from the past. “Rescue” and “Break My Heart Right” are more hopeful, yet they still embody the raw emotional vibe that Bay frequents in most of his music.

The overarching theme for this EP is love, desire and loss of love, something that we can all relate to. Even though four songs is a bit of a tease, it’s well worth the listen and you won’t be disappointed.

Now that you’ve gained a bit of insight on each of these albums, go ahead and give them a listen. Even if you’re not the biggest fan of pop music, you never know what listening to something outside of your comfort zone can lead you to. You might just end up with a new favorite artist or some newfound inspiration at the least.