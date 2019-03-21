Rapper Lil Baby is Bringing ‘The New Generation Tour’ to the Wellmont Theater

Atlanta rapper Lil Baby will be performing at Montclair’s Wellmont Theater on Tuesday, April 9 as part of his “The New Generation Tour.” Lil Baby will be joined by hip-hop duo City Girls and rappers Blueface, Jordan Hollywood, Marlo, Rylo Rodriguez and 42 Dugg.

“The New Generation Tour” kicked off on March 13 in Houston’s Revention Music Center. Its 25 dates include stops in Dallas, Denver, Chicago and New York before culminating in the rapper’s hometown of Atlanta on April 20. The Wellmont Theater will be the 18th stop of the tour.

Lil Baby, whose real name is Dominique Jones, was born in the rap music dominated area of Atlanta, which is known for producing some of hip-hop’s most influential artists. Gucci Mane, Future, 2 Chainz and Young Thug are some of the rappers hailing from the southern state, along with partner-in-crime Gunna, who Lil Baby credits as a major help in the start of his career.

The 24-year-old rapper is currently in the midst of one of the best stretches in his young career, quickly establishing himself as the new breed of trap music.

On May 18, 2018, Lil Baby, a member of the Quality Control label roster — which also counts rappers Migos and Lil Yachty among its ranks — released his debut studio album, “Harder Than Ever,” which included the hit single “Yes Indeed” featuring Drake.

Since then, Lil Baby’s career has taken off to the point where he’s dropped two major projects since, “Drip Harder,” a joint album with Gunna that included another Drake collaboration, “Never Recover” and most recently “Street Gossip,” released on Nov. 30, 2018. The young rapper released a whopping three major projects in 2018 and is now preparing for his second headlining tour, following his 2018 “Harder Than Ever Tour.”

Lil Baby began making noise thanks to his 2017 breakout hit “My Dawg.” A track on his “Harder Than Hard” 2017 project — followed up by more hits like “All Of A Sudden” and “Freestyle” from his “Too Hard“ mixtape released during the same year.

Lil Baby has now gone “Global” — the auspiciously named single from his “Street Gossip” project that he has already performed on multiple late night shows, such as “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” along with making multiple music festival lineups.

The way Lil Baby came into the rap game and quickly established a name for himself has even caught the attention of hip-hop veterans like Future. In a recent interview with Los Angeles radio personality Big Boy, the “Mask Off” rapper said that Lil Baby and Gunna are the “GOATs” of trap music.

“I already did what I did. I’m solidified. I’ve been the trap GOAT,” Future said in the interview. “[Lil Baby and Gunna] are right now. They them dudes.”

Lil Baby and Gunna can’t miss… “Drip too Hard” the hottest song in the country right now. — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) September 19, 2018

Having an artist of Future’s stature calling Lil Baby the “GOAT” of trap music certainly has to mean something, but Lil Baby is not letting all the hype get to him.

Prior to the announcement of Lil Baby embarking on his own tour, there was speculation over whether he would join Travis Scott and Sheck Wes on the “Astroworld” tour’s U.S. second leg of which Gunna was part of during the U.S. first leg.

However, Lil Baby is headed on his own tour. The same goes for Gunna, who is not part of the “Astroworld” tour’s second leg and instead will be headlining his own tour, the “Drip or Drown 2 Tour,” which will also be coming to The Wellmont Theater on Thursday, April 25.

Catch Lil Baby at The Wellmont Theater on Tuesday, April 9, as “The New Generation Tour” makes a stop in Montclair. Ticket prices are $29.50, $39.50 and $59.50 and can be purchased on The Wellmont Theater’s website or at the box office located at 5 Seymour St. in Montclair. Doors open at 7 p.m. with the show set to start at 8 p.m.