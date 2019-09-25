Television’s Biggest Upcoming Reboots

2019 has undoubtedly been a year full of reboots and comebacks in the world of entertainment, and yes, this does go beyond Miley Cyrus trimming her hair last summer to resemble her former Hannah Montana wig. Kids who grew up in the 90s and early 2000s have practically jumped into their Deloreans and are arriving back to a time before “Netflix and chill.” Here are some of the best television revivals to come in 2019:

Gossip Girl

Look out Upper East-Siders, a reboot is coming. Nearly 12 years ago, a group of elite private school kids took the television world by storm in a series that had viewers wishing they could buy clothes without looking at the price tag. “Gossip Girl” was one of the first social media-promoting shows back in 2007, as it followed New York City’s most dramatic, young socialites who had their every secret and detail documented for the world to see by none other than Gossip Girl herself.

This past summer, a long overdue reboot was announced to be in production, which plans to use the same writer as the original show. What’s different this time? It allegedly takes place years later and follows a completely new generation of socialites. While main characters Blair Waldorf and Serena van der Woodsen will be missed, it’s extremely likely that Gossip Girl won’t lose its ability to suck people into its storylines.

BH90210

If you grew up in the 90s, there is no doubt that you remember the “Beverly Hills, 90210” buzz. Whether it was the drama off-screen or the drama on-screen, 90210 paved the way for TV shows to air more progressive and realistic storylines. Airing from 1990 to 2000, the show captivated and related to its young audience ranging from their early teen years to their mid-20s.

In the wake of fellow castmate Luke Perry’s death, the original cast had reunited nearly 30 years later to create a reboot that had their own spin on the show. In this reboot, they each act as themselves, the actors, attempting to put together a reboot of Beverly Hills, 90210, and poke fun at the rumors and drama that had consumed their lives as young adults in the hilarious and binge-worthy six episode series.

Lizzie McGuire

Some may remember her as one of the earliest bitmojis, and others may remember her singing onstage after falling for an Italian popstar. Either way, if you grew up watching early 2000s Disney Channel, Lizzie McGuire can definitely be credited with helping you cope with every awkward stage you experienced growing up. If you happened to be one of those who idolized this show, you’re in luck because it’s back, and yes, Hilary Duff herself is reprising her role as Lizzie.

The reboot focuses on a grown-up Lizzie McGuire in her early 30s attempting to navigate her way through life in New York City, which sounds like something a lot of Montclair State University students may relate to in particular. The show isn’t set to air until 2020 on the new Disney+ streaming site, but likely won’t be something you want to miss!

Saved by the Bell

Zack Morris and Kelly Kapowski became everyone’s first crushes during their run on Saved by the Bell, and remained their crushes for years to come. The show followed a teenage boy named Zack, played by Mark-Paul Gosselaar, and his tight knit friend group as they journeyed through Bayside High School.

Recently, it was revealed that Saved by the Bell will be rebooted through a new streaming network, Peacock. Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley confirmed that they will be reprising their roles as A.C. Slater and Jessie Spano, respectively. It is not yet known whether or not the other members of the original cast will be involved, however, we hope they’ll pick up their Zack cell phones and join in.

Whether you were an 80s, 90s, or 2000s kid, the world of television surely won’t disappoint in these upcoming months. While these are just some of the most anticipated reboots, there is no doubt that we are living in an age where they won’t be the last. On that note, buckle up and put on your binge-watching shirt, because TV’s about to get good!