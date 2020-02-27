The M.I.L.F. Father: A Triumph in Improv Comedy

University Hall is typically the last place students want to find themselves at night on a weekend. However, countless students were more than happy to make their way into a lecture hall this past Friday and Saturday, not to learn, but to have a laugh.

The Montclair State University Players hosted another round of their popular improv show “Montclair Improv League and Friends (M.I.L.F.)”. This round, directed by junior film major Zach Abbruscato and senior anthropology major Bailie Stypa, featured 13 “Milfs,” or performers, ranging in majors and years, all of whom share a knack for comedy.

Both nights started with a collection of eulogies presented by the Milfs for one character who had sadly “passed.” Both nights ended with a fast-paced and constantly changing collection of scenes in a game called “Revolver,” which left audiences laughing from start to finish.

There were eight other games played between “It’s Your Funeral” and “Revolver,” all inducing reactions from the packed room. Some games relied on audience suggestions to determine each respective “scenespiration.” From there, the Milfs were able to showcase their talent for improvisational comedy, coming up with hilarious characters, impressions and scenes off the tops of their heads.

Based on the crowd’s reaction, the performers came nowhere close to disappointing. They accomplished something many performers can only aspire to do and brought a new meaning to the phrase “Wow bro, you got the whole squad laughing.”

For Mike Sano, a senior film major and frequent attendee of M.I.L.F. performances, this past weekend offered a new take on the group’s typical shows.

“Saturday night’s M.I.L.F. was a great show and a good way to spend the night with friends,” Sano said. “The show was much more concise than previous shows and flew by, leaving you wanting more.”

Past shows typically ran about two hours long, but this past weekend’s set of performances ran noticeably under that due to efforts put forth by all to improve the pacing of the night. The changes were well-received, as evident by the packed house and non-stop laughter that could be heard coming out of the lecture hall.

Anthony Chidichimo, a senior film student and veteran M.I.L.F. performer, was one of many who were happy about this past round of M.I.L.F.

“This past weekend was probably the biggest crowd we’ve ever had,” Chidichimo said. “I was truly humbled by the amount of people who came to see us and I hope they all enjoyed it. They didn’t all personally tell me, but I could tell from the laughter.”

Kristen Milburn, a senior English major, supports Chidichimo’s hypothesis.

“The performers were all different and made the crowd laugh in different ways,” Milburn said. “Vick, JC and Charlee did a great job in ‘Kick It,’ coming up with impressive lyrics on the spot and hyping each other up.”

One of the many strengths of the M.I.L.F. performances is their ability to appeal to a wide variety of people. There is always a performer who is able to make somebody laugh. This was evident in the number of attendees who came out to support.

“They needed to bring in extra chairs because so many people wanted to watch,” Milburn noted on the amount of people in attendance. “Even with the extra chairs, people still needed to stand if they wanted to watch.”

The Montclair State Players’ latest set of performances proved to be a success, drawing in a huge crowd of both students and non-students alike with “The M.I.L.F. Father.” The most recent round of M.I.L.F. proved that the improv show is surely something not to be missed in the future.