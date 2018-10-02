Zip Up to the Wellmont Theater for A Boogie wit da Hoodie

Rapper A Boogie wit da Hoodie, also known as A Boogie, will perform at the Wellmont Theater next week. The Bronx native will touch the stage of the Montclair venue at 8 p.m. in what will be his second time performing in Montclair since last year’s Oct. 15, 2017 show.

The “Drowning” artist, whose collaboration with Kodak Black that peaked at #38 on the Billboard Hot 100, has had a busy 2018 hopping on multiple tracks as a featured artist. Tracks include 6ix9ine’s “Keke,” Casanova’s “Down B*tch,” Chris Brown’s “Pills & Automobiles” and Maroon 5’s “Wait,” among others. Besides dropping verses on singles, A Boogie, whose real name is Artist Julius Dubose, recently dropped the four-song project, “B4 #HOOIDESZN.” The mini EP includes production from renown Atlanta producer Zaytoven.

The four-song project serves as a warm-up for fans as the 22-year-old prepares to drop his upcoming album, “Artist 2,” the follow-up to his 2016 mixtape “Artist,” later this year. “Artist 2” will be his second studio album after dropping his debut studio album “The Bigger Artist“ on Sept. 29, 2017. “The Bigger Artist” included a star-studded lineup of features from artists like 21 Savage, Trey Songz and PnB Rock.

“A Boogie is a rising artist,” said Hasheem Zidan, a senior television and digital media major at Montclair State University. “He came out the gates very hot and has had successful albums.”

Zidan’s favorite A Boogie tracks are “Not A Regular Person,” “Still Think About You” and “Jungle.” Though Zidan, 21, is unsure if he will attend A Boogie’s upcoming show, he is certain the Highbridge neighborhood rapper will put on a great show.

“I expect a good show since A Boogie is very popular in this area, so it should be a fun time,” Zidan said.

Jamyr Greene, a junior film major at Montclair State, shares Zidan’s expectations for the show.

“I expect a great show from A Boogie,” Greene said.

A Boogie has shown that he can adapt to any genre when it comes to delivering features, which was evident in his collaboration with Maroon 5 on “Wait,” a single from their “Red Pill Blues“ album.

“He is definitely very versatile and his sound is new to the game,” Greene said.

A Boogie also dropped his “International Artist” project in June, which included eight tracks and features from the likes of Jessie Reyez, Tory Lanez and Kap G. Prior to becoming a known figure in the rap game, A Boogie worked various jobs, including construction and pizza delivery. With the release of his “Artist” mixtape in February 2016, A Boogie was named on Forbes’ list of up-and-coming rappers.

From then on it would only get better for the artist, who opened for three dates on Drake and Future’s “Summer Sixteen Tour,” as Atlantic Records inked a deal with the young rapper. In 2017, A Boogie was named in XXL Magazine’s 2017 Freshman Class, which includes the hottest new rappers.

Jersey I told ya'll I would make it up to you. I'll be at the Wellmont on 10/9/18.. We going crazy! #HBTL 🎨 🎨 🎨 pic.twitter.com/8yDUIOwEbh — ABOOGIEWITDAHOODIE (@ArtistHBTL) September 19, 2018

A Boogie has not stopped releasing projects and singles, and when he’s not doing either, he is busy dropping verses on other artists’ tracks. A Boogie returns to the Wellmont Theater on Tuesday, Oct. 9 and one can imagine he will perform his new tracks, as well as fan favorites — maybe even give fans a sneak peak of “Artist 2.“

Doors open at 7 p.m. with the show set to start at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $20 to $197. However, as part of the Wellmont Theater’s 10-year celebration for being New Jersey’s premier live concert venue, $10 tickets are being offered for every upcoming show in 2018 while supplies last. These $10 tickets became available this Monday, Oct. 1, at 10 a.m. and are accessible with the use of the code: 10YEARS.

Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster or the Wellmont Theater’s box office, located at 5 Seymour St, Montclair, New Jersey.