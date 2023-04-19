The Ground Will Press

I left my sandal in Orlando

Left behind in child-like haze

Beneath a bed, behind the stair

Somewhere lies a fragment of better days

But who knows where

I left my wisdom teeth in Oregon

I sold it for the price of Christ

Somewhere in the heart of Bend

It’s now a piece of crown

upon the head of a friend

I left my art in Lima

Buried under broken magnets

And a box of ancient kitchenware

Lies a faded sketch without a punchline

Touched with love and tucked away with care

I left my love in Jersey

It smolders in the cracks

Between the photos and the keepsake

of the time we shared

Before the shun of heartache