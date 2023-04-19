Poems

The Ground Will Press

By

Published April 19, 2023
A A A Share
The Montclarion
Somewhere lies a fragment of better days / But who knows where

I left my sandal in Orlando

Left behind in child-like haze

Beneath a bed, behind the stair

Somewhere lies a fragment of better days

But who knows where

I left my wisdom teeth in Oregon

I sold it for the price of Christ

Somewhere in the heart of Bend

It’s now a piece of crown

upon the head of a friend

I left my art in Lima

Buried under broken magnets

And a box of ancient kitchenware

Lies a faded sketch without a punchline

Touched with love and tucked away with care

I left my love in Jersey

It smolders in the cracks

Between the photos and the keepsake

of the time we shared

Before the shun of heartache

Related Posts

Yeah, This is about Trans People

Yeah, This is about Trans People
Oss / Apr 19
Dear Reader

Dear Reader
Matos / Apr 19
Join the Conversation

Comments are closed.