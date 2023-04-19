The Ground Will Press

I left my sandal in Orlando
Left behind in child-like haze
Beneath a bed, behind the stair
Somewhere lies a fragment of better days
But who knows where
I left my wisdom teeth in Oregon
I sold it for the price of Christ
Somewhere in the heart of Bend
It’s now a piece of crown
upon the head of a friend
I left my art in Lima
Buried under broken magnets
And a box of ancient kitchenware
Lies a faded sketch without a punchline
Touched with love and tucked away with care
I left my love in Jersey
It smolders in the cracks
Between the photos and the keepsake
of the time we shared
Before the shun of heartache